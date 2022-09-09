Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 202,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

