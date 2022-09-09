Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

LCI opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lannett Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lannett by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 207,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Lannett by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

