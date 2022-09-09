Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
LCI opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
