LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LG Display Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of LPL opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth $8,739,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

