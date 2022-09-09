Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Trading Down 0.2%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 3,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

