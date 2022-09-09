Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $8.24. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 460,286 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.