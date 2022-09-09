Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,055 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,348. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $322.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

