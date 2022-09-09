Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,108 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 401.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 217.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Roblox by 68.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Roblox by 12.3% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE:RBLX traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 511,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,824,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.