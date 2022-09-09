Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,442,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $162.37. 148,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,187. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

