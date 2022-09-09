Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
