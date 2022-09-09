Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

