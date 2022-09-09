Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 68,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,964. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.