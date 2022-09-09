Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $250.51. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

