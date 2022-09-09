Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

IJS traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. 13,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

