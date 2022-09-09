Lyrical Asset Management LP Buys 2,129 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 6.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $440,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $282.34 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.47. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.