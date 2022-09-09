Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 14,226 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 3.3% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.43% of Whirlpool worth $236,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $155.78 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.95.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

