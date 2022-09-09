Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 121,200 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.16% of AON worth $802,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $290.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.07 and its 200 day moving average is $289.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

