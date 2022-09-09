Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $307,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $402.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

