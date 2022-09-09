Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $327.41 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,731 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $327,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $328.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.