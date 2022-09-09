Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.62% of Shaw Communications worth $239,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.40%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

