Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,690,617 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 1.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,346,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

