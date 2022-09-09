Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 4,789,991 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $638,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.