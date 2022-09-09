Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,339,375 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,852,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,339,375 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $987,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $53.13 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

