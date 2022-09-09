Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 7.0 %
Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.72. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $55.58.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

