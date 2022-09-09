MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $288.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $256.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.28. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $235.42 and a 1 year high of $454.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

