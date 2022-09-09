Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Now Covered by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Marlowe Price Performance
Shares of MRLWF opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. Marlowe has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.25.
About Marlowe
