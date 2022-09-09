Marshall Fordyce Sells 15,106 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $309,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

VERA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 58,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,355. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $541.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of research firms have commented on VERA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,183,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 248,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,743 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

