Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,764,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,854. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of -190.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after buying an additional 113,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 89.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

