Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.80.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $156.28. 18,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average is $141.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 575.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

