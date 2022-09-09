MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. MasterCraft Boat updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

