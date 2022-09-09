MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. MasterCraft Boat updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 12.7 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

