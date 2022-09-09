MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 2,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,633. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.