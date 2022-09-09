McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.10. 14,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

