McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of MKC traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.30. 3,867,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,370. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.