McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32-6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.75. 3,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 236,304 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 417.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after buying an additional 218,940 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,357.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 108,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.