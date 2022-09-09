McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.9% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $114,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 269,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $66,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 232,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,309,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,044,000 after purchasing an additional 631,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.8% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,292. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

