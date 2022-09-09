McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.77

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77 and traded as high as C$4.47. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 26,068 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
The stock has a market cap of C$220.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
