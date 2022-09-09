McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.77

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77 and traded as high as C$4.47. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 26,068 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$220.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining ( TSE:MUX Get Rating ) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.