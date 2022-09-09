McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys 140,138 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 755.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,138 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 126,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.