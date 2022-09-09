McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.