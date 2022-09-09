McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.52. 57,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,110. The company has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.



