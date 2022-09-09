McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,355 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 886,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after buying an additional 44,575 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.42. 18,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.