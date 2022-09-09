McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

EPD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 32,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,715. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

