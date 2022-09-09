McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Information Services Group worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $122,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 92,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 284.7% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

