Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 817,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $67,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $87.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,735. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

