Mesefa (SEFA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Mesefa has a market cap of $4,307.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mesefa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00507126 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00798192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015576 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020336 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
