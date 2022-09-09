Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 329,835 shares.The stock last traded at $35.08 and had previously closed at $35.05.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

