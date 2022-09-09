MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $44,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $67.75. 70,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

