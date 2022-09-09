MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 917,941 shares.The stock last traded at $10.46 and had previously closed at $10.52.
Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 404,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
