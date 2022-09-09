Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $86.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.