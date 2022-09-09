Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on the stock.

Midwich Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of MIDW opened at GBX 504 ($6.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £447.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3,600.00. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 839.20 ($10.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 546.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 578.47.

Midwich Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

