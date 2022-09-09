Minter HUB (HUB) Price Hits $20.40 on Top Exchanges

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Minter HUB has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars.

